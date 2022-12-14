Ferrari and Scuderia Ferrari will no longer be two separate elements, not anymore. This is the great novelty contained in the appointment of Frederic Vasseur as general manager as well as team principal of Scuderia Ferrari, a position that has a different nuance than what happened before with Mattia Binotto, an important nuance. The former number one of the Gestione Sportiva was managing director of the latter, while Vasseur will only be general manager.

What does this subtle difference mean? “It is the first sign of the revolution that Elkann has brought about, thus effectively interrupting the autonomy of the Scuderia from the company – it reads on Sports Courier – We recall that this was signed by his grandfather Gianni Agnelli and the founder Enzo Ferrari on 18 June 1969: 53 years have passed and nothing will be as before. Vasseur will have a figure emanating from the property above him: today the clues converge on ‘Benedetto’, as Charles Leclerc calls the managing director Vigna. The semiconductor genius has a mad desire to compete in sport and he will therefore, in all probability, be the new political leader of the Scuderia”.

Also The Corriere della Sera he underlined that the new course in Maranello will see a figure not attributable to that of the team principal to be the central one in the reconstruction of the Scuderia Ferrari chain of command: “Nuances do not escape the corporate lexicon: Vasseur was classified as ‘team principal’ and ‘general manager’ while Binotto was ‘managing director’. It had wider powers. Many speculate that the 54-year-old from Draveil (Ile de France) will play his role mainly on the track rather than in Maranello, where Vigna’s sphere of influence is growing”.

If previously Mattia Binotto was number one both in the factory and on the track now starting from 9 January 2023 it will no longer be like this while we wait to find out if at a technical level a resource will be identified – internal or a ‘comeback’ like Simone Resta – to be qualified with the rank of technical directora role currently fragmented by the previous management of Mattia Binotto who had Enrico Cardile (head of the chassis), Enrico Gualtieri (head of the power unit) and David Sanchez (head of aerodynamics) under him.