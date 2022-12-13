The era of Frederic Vasseur as team principal or race director of Scuderia Ferrari F1 is about to begin. The former number one at the Alfa Romeo wall with a past as ruler in minor formulas is now one step away from crossing the gates of Maranello after the definition of what was an agreement already built in the summer when Vasseur started to look around after the materialization of the Audi sirens regarding the near future of Alfa-Sauber.

According to today’s edition de The Corriere della Sera the announcement of Frederic Vasseur’s arrival at the wheel of the Ferrari track could already arrive today. He’s driving on the track because in terms of strong powers, the managing director Benedetto Vigna is ready to play a more than active and preponderant role in defining the Scuderia’s organization chart. “He (Vasseur) will lead the team especially on the race tracks, while in Maranello the influence of the CEO Benedetto Vigna is destined to expand also to the Scuderia’s choices. It’s no secret that the Lucan physicist’s interest in racing blossomed suddenly. As well as the desire to get a handle on the management structure“we read in the columns of the newspaper based in Milan.

As already pointed out by FormulaPassion.it what is expected is therefore a ‘Trident of judgment’ with Simone Stay about to return to Maranello to cover what is currently a major flaw in the structure of the Scuderia Ferrari, i.e. assume the role of technical director, even if a last-minute surprise cannot be ruled out. A formation that obviously will not have major impacts on a car, the 2023 one, now practically ready and on paper not destined to be subject to the reliability problems that frustrated the ambitions of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in 2022, a year in which after several retires the Maranello power unit has been weakened.

“The change at the top comes in the final stages of gestation, the new team principal will inherit a single-seater entirely designed under the supervision of Mattia Binotto, present until the end in Maranello. The revolution is about to begin, we will soon find out where it will lead” concludes The Corriere della Sera.