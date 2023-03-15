Frederic Vasseur is back speaking to the press after two eventful weeks. The painful race in Bahrain was followed by the farewell of David Sanchez, head of the concept of the car, which gave rise to rumors of alleged misunderstandings between key figures of the Gestione Sportiva. The Team Principal therefore wanted to throw water on the fire, preferring to focus attention on the upcoming Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia, which promises to be a completely different story from Bahrain.

No new goodbyes

Questions about David Sanchez’s farewell are inevitable. However, Vasseur preferred not to go into the merits of the contractual details, limiting himself to wishing the best for the future of the French engineer. Another figure around which rumors have circulated is that of the sporting director Laurent Mekieswhose permanence in Maranello, however, would not seem to be in question: “The most important thing now is to work as a team and try to do our best. Leaving the company is another story. I’ve known Laurent for 25 years, since he went to school. I trust him, we have a good cooperation and it will be one of the pillars of the company in the future”. Overall, Vasseur has debunked any speculation of illustrious new departures: “Obviously there are people who leave the team and others who join, but it is like this in every Formula 1 team. However, this does not concern the key figures. Now we have a solid group from which we will build the future”.

Among the many rumors of the last few months there was also that of Simone Resta’s return to the Sport Management offices. However, the Team Principal also rejects this scenario: “Simone Stay is the technical director of one of our customer teams. He is doing a great job together with Steiner. The plan is not to touch anything on this front.” Finally, Vasseur reassured journalists about the alleged frictions with the Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna: “With Benedetto we have a transparent collaboration. For me it is a good organization, but we always have open discussions. He is supportive on any topic. I have absolutely no complaints about this and I think it’s a pure gossip topic. The collaboration with Vigna is very positive”.

In recent weeks, the new Team Principal has experienced first-hand the enormous pressure surrounding the Prancing Horse team. “Pressure has many nuances”comments Vasseur. “At Ferrari you feel that of the country and the press and it is different from that of any other team. In the past, however, I have experienced different circumstances. For example, when I was first at Manor, the pressure was much greater than at Ferrari today, because we were fighting for the survival of the team. In Ferrari I perceive the enthusiasm of the people, which creates a sort of pressure, but it’s not a problem for me. However, I would like to avoid this being warned by the employees, because it would be completely counterproductive”. The uproar of the last few days had also given rise to reflections on a possible farewell of Leclerc at the end of the contract in 2024. Vasseur was asked about the Monegasque’s mood at the end of the first race when he returned to the pits: “I hope you understand that when you ask questions of a rider who did 40 laps in Bahrain in 40C, the guy might be quite exhausted. Charles was not happy with the withdrawalbut this is perfectly normal. After the Pirelli test in Bahrain on Tuesday, he was with us in Maranello the next day, where we held a speech with all the employees. We know the situation perfectly. Obviously Charles is motivated and pushes the team to bring out the best in everyone.”

SF-23, room for growth

The Team Principal then returned to the opening race, drawing a picture of the situation after the data analyzed in the last ten days: “In Bahrain the pace was quite ok in qualifying. I don’t know if with the second set of new tires we could have achieved pole position. Overall, however, the flying lap was slightly better than we expected on the eve. The race pace was different instead. During the first stint I think we were still trying to learn how to handle the soft tires and we were in the zone anyway, between the two Red Bulls. In the second stint, however, we mounted the hard tires and they stayed on the softs. Probably we underestimated that the soft tire was good, but it was an important lesson for us. However, we certainly weren’t at Red Bull’s level and there was still a delay in race pace”. At the end of the Sakhir race, Vasseur had spoken of a set-up problem even more than a concept, a topic he elaborated more deeply: “For me it’s a performance problem, not a concept. We have the car we have and we have been struggling with the balance all weekend. We have room for improvement with this packagewithout bringing up updates. In Bahrain we had great room for growth in terms of driveability. The most important thing is to stay focused on the current situation to make the most of what we have. Obviously we will bring some updates and improve the competitiveness of the package, but first we have to make the most of what we have. I think there is still room for improvement. You have to bear in mind also that Bahrain is not always a representative track. Furthermore, we are still in the early stages of the car: we have only had three days of testing and on a single track. We need to gain a better understanding of the car to extract its potential.

“By driveability I don’t mean the engine, but the fact that it was difficult to drive in some conditions”, specifies Vasseur. “We have to solve it, also because it’s linked to the driver’s confidence in the car. It’s not a problem, but a question of compromise between driveability and performance”. At Sakhir, the SF-23 was among the fastest cars on the straight, but suffering from a shortage of cargo. However, this gap would be due to a precise choice of structure: “If you have good top speed and low downforce, just change the wing. It’s a choice you make at the beginning weekend and is a compromise between downforce and aerodynamic drag. You can make a decision directed more towards qualifying or race pace. However, these are choices unrelated to the potential of the machine. Jeddah will be a completely different story.” Overall, the Team Principal believes the large gap to Red Bull in the first race was partly due to the track characteristics: “Part of the explanation lies in the Bahrain track. The surface is very aggressive and this amplifies all the parameters. If you lack pace, you have to push harder to keep pace and you wear everything out more. I would focus more on pure performance than on anything else.”

“From our point of view, the correlation is good”, continues Vasseur. “If you look back on a year ago, we have to keep in mind that Red Bull has made a big leap forward in terms of weight. In terms of pure development though, we’re about in the window we expected. If we want to get to Red Bull’s level, we know we have to make a big leap forward in performance.” Meanwhile, porpoising has returned to manifest itself on the Reds, with Carlos Sainz complaining on the radio about the rebounds in the race: “Porpoising isn’t a problem in itself as long as it doesn’t affect aerodynamic stability. It would be simple enough to prevent bounce, but it would negatively impact performance. We are always on the edge, balancing between not having porpoising and not losing performance. We’re in this area, but it’s not a problem.”

Towards Jeddah: between penalties and updates

Vasseur promises a Ferrari in better shape in Jeddah, but the second race promises to be uphill for Leclerc, who will have to serve his first penalty of the year after the breakdowns in Bahrain: “On Sunday we had two different problems. One was in the morning at ignition time and the other was during the race. Unfortunately it hit the ECU twice. It is something we have never encountered in the past. We have done thorough analysis and I hope it is now under control. Unfortunately though we will have to take penalties in Jeddahbecause we have already passed the two control units”. On the other hand, the first aerodynamic updates will arrive on the SF-23: “I can’t be satisfied with the situation and would like to take a step forward. The Jeddah track is completely different in terms of design, grip and roughness. It’s a completely different story and will fit better with what we have today. In Saudi Arabia we will also have updates and my hope is that we will make a leap forward. […] The DNA of this world is to always improve. If you don’t bring updates, it will get worse because others will. We would bring updates in Jeddah and we will try to bring them to Melbourne as well”.

“We need to bring updates and solve driveability problems”, continues the Ferrari Team Principal. “We have to try to improve and this goes for everyone. Regardless of whether Bahrain won or not, the point remains the same: do the best with the people and the project you have. I’m not at all pessimistic. We have a clear analysis of what we did in Bahrain. There is a long list of things to improve, including the reliability of parts outside the power unit. In Jeddah, however, we will be able to show a first reaction. […] The picture in Sakhir isn’t the most representative, but it’s still the first of the season and now we’re talking about a race for development. Throughout the season we will have to be able to bring valid updates and do it before the others. It’s the only way to get to Red Bull’s level.” In closing, Vasseur commented on the enormous progress Aston Martin has made over the winter: “If we look at a year ago, Aston Martin has made a huge leap forward. At Jeddah in 2022 both cars were out of Q1. Congratulations to them. It’s an encouraging situation for us too, because it shows that big leaps can be made in a couple of months.”concludes the Team Principal.