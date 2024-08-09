by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari, Vasseur highlights the progress

Last winter, the goal of the Ferrari was the reduction of the distance from Red Bull. In 2023, in fact, the Scuderia from Maranello was light years away from the untouchable RB19, but over the months the gap has narrowed. However, in Formula 1 the gains are relative: even if you grow by a second in absolute terms, on the track you can stay behind those who find a second and a half per lap. And that’s what happened this year, with the McLaren which has made a further leap in performance since Miami (and is now the benchmark of the grid) and the Mercedes which got back on track from Monte-Carlo.

Ferrari seems to have taken a hit right from its victory in Monte Carlo, not knowing how to respond to the growth of rivals. The SF-24 has rediscovered the proposing – a problem that has been patched up but will only be solved after the summer break – and on the track it is now the fourth force. Team principal Frederic The vessel He is nevertheless proud of the progress made in 12 months.

Vasseur’s words

“I think in the first part of the season, up to China, Red Bull was flying. Then there was a good sequence between us, McLaren and Mercedes. I think everyone did a similar job, It’s not often that at this point in the year there are four teams capable of winning the championship“, these are the words of the Frenchman. “I’m not a big fan of statistics, but we got about 60% more points compared to a year ago after 12 races, reducing the gap by 300% from Red Bull“.

The numbers that Vasseur cites refer precisely to the 12th race (in 2023 they went into the summer break after 12 GPs). Last year Ferrari had 191, after Silverstone 2024 it had 302. At this moment Ferrari has 117 points more than the 14th race of 2023 (Monza): 345 against 228. But the point is that McLaren did even better: from 115 to 366, for a gain of over 200%. And above all, in Woking they now have the wind in their sails to try to pull off a coup against the Verstappen-Red Bull duo.