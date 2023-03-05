Ferrari’s new team principal, Frederic Vasseur, is quite satisfied after the first qualifying of the season. For him it was a debut on the wall. “Qualifying went quite well – said the Frenchman – we didn’t know exactly the values ​​on the track also because, not knowing the quantities of fuel used in tests and free practice, the situation wasn’t clear. With Charles we decided to keep a set of tires soft for Sunday and we believe it is the right choice”.

race pace

—

Now the wait is to understand how this Ferrari will behave in the race. Vasseur sees it this way: “It’s always difficult to know how the opponents will behave – he said – we know that in certain situations we suffered degradation. We have to keep the same approach as today. Sainz? He did a good job despite the problems. The second attempt What would it have been like for Leclerc? It’s hard to say because the asphalt was improving a lot, but we remained faithful to the choice. For the race, we need to understand where we are with the degradation and manage the situation. Expectations? We’ll do our best and it will be a good session of learning to understand how much the tires wear out. Maybe we can start getting on the podium”.