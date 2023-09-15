Mixed feelings in the pits after the first free practice in Singapore. Cautious smiles at the Cavallino: “Let’s see how the tire management goes.” In Red Bull the champion is a little worried: “Fast Ferraris, but we knew it, we have to do different analyses”

“Overall we are doing a good job, even if qualifying is tomorrow, not today. There is a question of tire management that we will have to do carefully. Tomorrow will be another day but it is always better to start like this.” Fred Vasseur he is very satisfied after the first day of free practice in Singapore.

tires and flying lap — The Ferrari team principal closed the first day with the best time of his two drivers who dominated the two free practice sessions and seem to have excellent opportunities this weekend. Vasseur, however, prudently prefers to wait for confirmation in tomorrow's qualifying: "We need to focus on the tires and the flying lap – he continued – it was overall a good Friday, there's a good atmosphere within the team".

speak max — Max Verstappen, however, is in difficulty. The Dutchman from Red Bull thus explained why he only finished eighth today: “It’s not what we expected – he said – I was struggling a lot with the balance of the car, I’ve never been in these conditions. There are many things to understand for tomorrow , several things that we don’t understand need to be analysed. Clearly we will try to improve but the gap is big. Ferrari is fast, but we expected it.”