The case. Between Monday and Tuesday, various media outlets received confirmation of the farewell at the end of 2022 between Matthias Binotto and the Ferrari, with the name of possible replacement Frederic Vasseur bounced around from head to head. Through a tweet published on Tuesday afternoon, the Maranello team had branded the news about Binotto’s position as groundless. The team then closed mouths until Saturday morning, when the team principal attended the FIA ​​press conference in Abu Dhabi. According to the Reggio-born engineer’s report, the denial statement on social media would have gone out after a chat between him and the president John Elkann, during which the number one of the Prancing Horse would have guaranteed him that the rumors published by the media would be classified as conjecture. However, when asked about his future in Ferrari, Binotto was not categorical: “It’s not up to me to decide, but I’m calm.”

And Vasseur? In this story there is evidently a third wheel, who looks like Frederic Vasseur, French team principal of Alfa Romeo Sauber since 2017. The transalpine also kept a low profile in Abu Dhabi and it was surprising to see him arrive on the circuit on Friday just in the company of Mattia Binotto. Vasseur’s only comment on Ferrari came during an informal chat with journalist Gaetan Vigneron, Belgian television’s F1 commentator for the French community (RTBF)referred to during the qualifications: “I spoke to Fred Vasseur and he said, ‘I won’t tell you anything, but you’ll know soon enough‘”.