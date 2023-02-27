Vasseur’s first ‘visible’ decision

When he settled in the dual role of team principal and general manager Ferrari last January 9, Frederic Vasseur he revealed that he intends to take the right time to personally get to know as many workers as possible in Maranello. Finding himself with the SF-23 project already in an ultra advanced stage, the Frenchman therefore concentrated on improvement of internal organization to Gestione Sportiva, with the precise aim of improving the weaknesses that emerged in 2022. One of these concerned the management of race strategies, with Vasseur who immediately underlined the lesser complexity existing in the decision-making processes in the Alfa Romeo Sauber team, which has driven until the end of last season.

In approaching the winter test in Bahrain, the move of the previous strategy manager emerged Inaki Rueda in another role within the company, with the Indian-born British engineer Ravin Jain which has taken its place on the wall of the Prancing Horse. This change was, in fact, Vasseur’s first ‘visible’ move in his role as Ferrari team manager.

Why change? Vasseur’s explanation

On the sidelines of the three days in Bahrain, the French manager explained his decision without mincing words: “On strategies it seems to be a question of people present at the wall, but it is not. There are people in the factory, there is dedicated software and there is a flow of communication with the wall which is fundamental. We have chosen to change the organization a bitwith fewer attendances and Iñaki will now be in the factory and Ravin at the wall“. Vasseur seems to care particularly about speeding up the decision-making process: “We have been working on communication flow, to make sure it is more direct. When you’re called upon to react in the space of a second, you have to be prepared for something you can’t prepare yourself for. We have created a more direct process, to allow the team to work better. When something didn’t work, you need to understand the reasons. But many times it’s a matter of information flow and not who pushes the button and decides. At Sauber we were much less and the flow of communication was simpler”, explained in the statements collected by the Spaniards of As.