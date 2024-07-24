by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari, the ultimate test for the advanced bottom

Framing the Hungaroring weekend, Frederic The vessel had announced an advanced surface on the SF-24, which was basically the Montmeló surface with some technical adjustments. The solution worked in Hungary, but more reliable results will be needed this weekend. Spa-Francorchamps is indeed a real test of the nine for the Ferrari “evo” bottom: if the medium-speed corners of Hungary were able to “mask” the problems of the Reds with the aerodynamic rebound that re-emerged with the Montmeló package, the long corners of the iconic Belgian track are unforgiving.

Team Principal Frederic The vessel seems to suggest that Ferrari will bring the advanced Hungarian chassis to the Belgian Grand Prix as well, something Carlos Sainz had anticipated immediately after the Hungaroring.

Vasseur’s words

“The Belgian Grand Prix closes out a particularly busy July for the team on the track and for everyone back at the factory in Maranello. The Spa-Francorchamps circuit will allow us to verify whether we have done a good job in recent weeks to mitigate the side effects that the recently introduced update package has given us in the high-speed corners. Bouncing was greatly reduced at the Hungaroring, thanks to the floor evolution brought to Budapest and now We’ll see if it’ll be the same on the Belgian bends too“, these are the words of the Frenchman. “Our drivers have always loved this track, a circuit where driver skill can really make the difference, and it was here that Charles took his first Formula 1 win in 2019. If we provide Carlos and Charles with an SF-24 in which they can push to the limit with confidence, I believe we can have a competitive weekend and bring home a lot of points.“.

Initially, Ferrari’s plans were to bring the old bottom (introduced in Imola) to Spa precisely to avoid the problems of bouncing had from Montmeló onwards.