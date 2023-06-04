Sainz 5th, Leclerc out of the points

No podium and more than a bitter pill swallowed even in Barcelona. This could be the summary of the Spanish trip for Ferrari, which closed with the fifth place by Carlos Sainz (who started from the front row, in second position) el’11th by Charles Leclerc, favored by Tsunoda’s penalty at the end of the GP but still unable – after starting from the pit lane – to come back up to the points zone. Yet, despite this certainly not exciting balance sheet, especially for Cavallino fans, the team principal Frederic Vasseur managed to see the glass as half fullhighlighting how the SF-23 continues to show good performances in qualifying and has been able – with Sainz – to stay ahead of the two Aston Martins.

Clear analysis

“It’s not difficult to comment on today’s race – Vasseur began to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – the biggest problem we had is probably in line with the last few races. The potential of the car is there, in qualifying we have a decent pace – not compared to Max but compared to the rest of the group – so much so that we took Carlos to the front row. This shows that the potential is there, but in the race we struggle much more in terms of consistency, from compound to compound. Even with Charles, from one stint to the next, we struggled: the first one was very difficult on the hard tyres, while the last one on the hard tyres was totally different“.

Few explanations

This great “inconsistency”, on which Leclerc himself dwelt very harshly in the post-match interviews, represents the main nightmare of men and women in red uniform: “It was difficult, because we’re talking about a one or two second difference in the car’s potential – acknowledged Vasseur – And in the central stint with Carlos we lost 15 seconds. It’s not a question of tire management, because the performance was there in the last stint, so it wasn’t a question of degradation. Sure, if you push harder you have more degradation, but this is the same for everyone. The positive side is that the potential is there and sooner or later we will be able to unleash it, better understanding the tires and handling“.

Aston Martin beaten

Finally, Vasseur expressed his point of view on direct comparison with Mercedes and Aston Martin in this long three-way race for second place among the Constructors. A challenge that for the moment Ferrari is losing: “Today we finished in front of Aston Martinwhich was not the case in Miami, and we think we have taken a step forward in terms of performance. I didn’t expect such a strong Mercedes, but here too we are in line with the last few races: we are faster than them in qualifying, while they overtake us in the race. The problem is that points are scored on Sunday, not on Saturday, so we have to take a step forward in this.”.