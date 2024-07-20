Little knowledge about long-runs

Ferrari’s Friday at the Hungaroring was inevitably conditioned by theaccident involving Charles Leclerc at the start of FP2. The Monegasque lost control of his car in turn 4, pushing too hard and ending up first in a spin and then against the inside wall. It was a doubly serious mistake: both for the negative period that Leclerc is experiencing in terms of results, and for the Maranello team’s approach to the race. His early stop in fact has prevented Ferrari from having both drivers’ long run simulation data.

United team

“We did well in the morning on the single lap, but on the long runs in the afternoon we had more difficulties because we only had one car and we couldn’t make comparisons” the team principal admitted Fred Vasseur speaking to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 at the end of FP2. The number one on the Ferrari pit wall however has took the side of his pilotacknowledging the mistake made but reiterating that at Ferrari we all win and lose together.

“Leclerc? He knows he made a small mistakebut he was going very fast at turn 4 from the start. Unfortunately he went a bit too fast. It will reset completely and will have no impact on qualifying – assured Vasseur – the main problem is not having done a long run simulation. The last races have been difficult for the whole team, not only for Charles. There were some technical problems and sometimes he pushed too hard. But there’s no point in pointing fingerswe win and lose together“.

Red Bull Updates

Vasseur was also finally asked to comment on the important updates introduced by Red Bull on Max Verstappen’s car. The French manager, however, preferred not to focus too much on the development strategies of his rivals: “I didn’t focus on Red Bull – commented – but not being able to test between races makes it difficult to bring updates. You have to sacrifice a session to understand and develop the car. I think they did here what we did in Silverstone“.