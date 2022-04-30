Five seasons after his stint as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate in Mercedes, the present of Valtteri Bottas in Formula 1 it responds to the name of Alfa Romeo, where the Finnish driver started the 2022 world championship with two places in the points in the first three races of the championship. A decidedly happy start for the 32-year-old from Nastola, even more so after a negative parenthesis in Brackley’s in 2021, when he encountered obvious difficulties in keeping up with the pace of the seven-time world champion who determined the separation from Toto Wolff and the Three-pointed star.

Bottas’ new chapter in F1 is therefore exceeding general expectations on the eve, for his and the team principal’s sake Frédéric Vasseurwho, in an interview with racer.comexpressed all his satisfaction with the performances of the vice-champion 2019 and 2020: “I don’t know if he should be surprised or not – commented the French engineer – if you look at the last couple of years, it has done a great job in terms of performance as well. He was always in Lewis’s shadow, but I think everyone would be in Lewis’s shadow. What Valtteri and I discussed was the desire to fill a different position, to be the leader of the team. I was convinced that he would be able to do it – he added – And it is proving it not only on the track, but also in the factory and with the engineers. All this, also thanks to his experience in Mercedes, which is helping us a lot ”.

In addition to Bottas’ performance, Vasseur also focused on the performance of the C42daughter of a project signed by Alfa Romeo that started time before the 2022 season: “Part of the team’s motivation comes from the results – he stressed – and we ourselves have made a lot of progress in the last 18 months, when, at the end of 2020, we decided to stop the 2021 project. The greater encouragement proved to be a fundamental step forward for the team, which is now more focused on goals. We know that every single detail counts – he concluded – and every time we challenge the top teams for a matter of pennies, these great results pay off all the work done in the factory, and are a satisfaction for everyone ”.