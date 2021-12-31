Following the retirement of Nico Rosberg – with the German hanging up his helmet immediately after winning his only world title in 2016 – the Mercedes ran for cover to replace Keke’s son of art, hiring Valtteri Bottas for the 2017 season. The Finn, bought by Williams, remained at Brackley’s court from that year until 2021, clinching 10 overall victories and graduating vice-world champion in 2019 and 2020. However, the 32-year-old’s future Nastola is today aimed atAlfa Romeo, with which he will participate in the 2022 world championship, giving way to another Williams driver, George Russell, who will therefore play the role of Lewis Hamilton’s new teammate. A new challenge, the one for Bottas, positively received by the team principal of the Swiss house Frederic Vasseur, which has already given the ‘welcome’ to a new pair of drivers made up of the former Mercedes and rookie Guanyu Zhou, called to replace Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi. The French manager, interviewed by gpfans.com, was particularly focused on Bottas’ latest experience with the new world constructors champion team, sometimes marked by controversial team orders that favored Hamilton’s successes.

Episodes indirectly remarked by Vasseur himself, who now wants to offer a totally different role for the Finnish: “I think the most important factor at this stage of his career – he has declared – is to be at the center of the team. I don’t want to be offensive to Mercedes, but Valtteri has always been in Lewis’ shadow; when you are in a Mercedes, you are in the shadow of Lewis, as well as when you are in Red Bull and you are in the shadow of Verstappen. If you take a look at Max’s teammates over the last few years, it has been Gasly, Albon and Perez. The latter probably did a better job than the others. Being the partner of Hamilton or Verstappen is a very difficult position, and I think Bottas was not important enough to be considered a leader at the time. – added Vasseur – Valtteri is about to bring a lot of experience with him, and is coming from a second half of the championship in which he has shown a very strong pace. This is because, probably, he has a clear vision of what he wants to do in the future, and so he is more relaxed. I hope that we will be able to develop something important together and I’m pretty confident; I know him well enough, and we have a common thought on this project ”.