Homecoming

The Monza weekend, the most eagerly awaited by the whole Ferrari world, fans in primis, is finally here. There Ferrari has chosen to celebrate what, thanks to the cancellation of the Imola race, has remained the only Italian round of this season, with livery and celebratory suits. However, to the red hearts that will occupy the stands of the Brianza racetrack, more than the form affects the substance. After the umpteenth seasonal flop experienced in Zandvoort and only partially mitigated by the fifth place of Carlos Sainz, the hope is that the Temple of Speed ​​will be able to favor the technical characteristics of the SF-23, a bit like what happened in Spa before the ‘summer.

Vasseur’s premiere

The Cavallino team principal, Frederic Vasseurpresented the Italian stage without hiding even a certain emotion since it will be his first outing on an Italian track as number one on the Ferrari wall. “We were looking forward to racing here in Monza, our only home race after the cancellation of Imola, and finally here we are. For the whole team, taking to the track in front of the fans is an incentive to put their soul into everything we do – guaranteed Vasseur – there is the will to repay those who always support us – both when things go well and, above all, when they go wrong – and we want to offer a good show and a performance with character. For me, this is the first Italian Grand Prix in this role with the Scuderia, so the emotion is even greater”.

Remembering Spa

The French manager also drew a parallel with what had been the Belgian weekendin the hope that even in Monza the weekend can end with at least one rider of the red on the podium: “To achieve the goal we have set ourselves we need to put the emotional side aside and focus on preparing for the best possible execution of the weekend – warned Vasseur – from the first lap of the initial free practice session to the last lap of the race”.

“TOe have seen in Belgium that, on certain types of tracks, the SF-23 can be competitive. We have to be perfect: Charles and Carlos are two of the strongest riders in the world and it is our duty to put them in a position to make their talent count. Behind Red Bull the values ​​are extremely close and every detail can make the difference. Let’s give it our all”he concluded.