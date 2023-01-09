January 9 is a historic day for Ferrari, which returns to having an officially operational foreign team principal 15 years after Jean Todt. Today, in fact, Frederic Vasseur he set foot in Maranello in this role and faced the first day of work.

Ferrari welcomed Vasseur’s arrival like this.

First day of work in Maranello 🏎️ Welcome Fred 🤗 pic.twitter.com/zpuh6Uu2oa — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 9, 2023

Mattia Binotto’s replacement, in truth, has already been to Maranello at the end of 2022 to get to know the Sports Management, the drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz – both with a contract with Ferrari valid until 2024 – and the factory team. That is, the essential people for a 2023 marked by technical continuity and redemption in terms of results.