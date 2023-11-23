Vasseur and Wolff smiling at the Commissioners

At 2.00 pm Italian time the Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur and that of Mercedes, Toto Wolff, they went to the FIA ​​Commissioners in Abu Dhabi with decidedly relaxed faces. The two number ones of Ferrari and Mercedes were summoned following the tone used during the press conference reserved for team principals in Las Vegas last week.

Both, in fact, havestained‘ of the use of the word ‘fu*k’ or its derivatives. Regarding the episode that saw Carlos Sainz knocked out in PL1 in Las Vegas due to a manhole cover, Frederic Vasseur said “we fu*ked-up the session for Carlos”that is to say “We ‘fucked’ Carlos’ session”while still speaking about the manhole covers of discord, Toto Wolff declared “you’re speaking about a fu*king drain cover that’s been undone, that has happened before”that means “you’re talking about a f**king manhole, it’s happened before.”

Abu Dhab Commissioners will have to examine whether Frederic Vasseur and Toto Wolff have violated Article 12.2.1.f of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code according to which a violation of the rules is considered to have occurred if a competitor has spoken “words, acts or writings which have caused moral damage or offense to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officials, and more generally to the interest of motorsport and the values ​​defended by the FIA”.