New car and greater optimism

The curtain has officially risen on the new season of Ferrariwhich presented to the whole world the new SF-24 with a short video and a subsequent shakedown on the Fiorano circuit which saw both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz involved. During the day there was obviously no shortage of statements not only from the two drivers, but also from the Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur.

The Frenchman, during the press conference held in Maranello, focused on various aspects on which Ferrari will focus in the next championship, which he approaches with optimism: “From what we saw in the simulator is that we managed to solve most of the problems we had – he has declared – Last year we identified what was wrong and made improvements on that. 2024 will not be a transition year, but an important season for us and I'm focused on this. I believe that the best way to prepare for this season is to look forward to 2023 without thinking in any way about 2025.”

Sainz and Leclerc

2025, however, will no longer see the presence of Carlos Sainz, thanks to the arrival of Lewis Hamilton already made official by the Scuderia. Even before this announcement, the team had completed the contract renewal of Charles Leclerc. A theme, the one relating to the drivers, which is deeply felt by the team principal: “The negotiations with Charles were more direct and simple because he it has been part of the Ferrari family for years. We have a good relationship with him and with his management, and we also know what his qualities are. There is nothing to hide. I'm not asking Carlos and Charles to be the best friends in the world, but to work in the interests of Ferrari in the best way and in the right way“.

The Horner case

In conclusion, Vasseur did not want to comment in any way on the Horner case, denying how this affair could influence the arrival of new personnel in the team: “I will never make any comments on this story – he added – we are hiring new staff, as we have done in the past and will continue to do so in the future, but they have not nothing to do with what is happening at Red Bull“.