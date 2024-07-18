Weight and cooling can be worth a tenth

“The difference in race pace between us and Red Bull? A tenth, but finding it is not easy”. On several weekends in this 2024 the Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur he underlined that, especially in terms of race pace, the Ferrari SF-24 was not far from the category benchmark, the RB20, which lately has not seen its sceptre of best car on the grid so firmly established in the face of the growth of McLaren and the comeback of Mercedes, winner at Silverstone without being helped by favourable circumstances, but exclusively based on performance.

L’last tenthwhat makes the difference between victory and second place, can be found or ‘invented’ by taking ‘calculated risks’. Interviewed by Cars, Motors and SportsFerrari number one Frederic Vasseur stressed that in F1 you have to dare, take risks and step out of your comfort zone in several respects to scrape together that decisive tenth.

“Whether it’s the amount of fuel for the race, the weight, the cooling system or the set-up of the car, these are the factors where you have to take risks and get out of your comfort zone. – Vasseur’s words – In my opinion this was one of Red Bull’s great winning cards. If you want to push the weight to the limit, you have to think very carefully beforehand about how much weight the car will lose during the race through wear on the underbody paneling, tires, brakes, oil consumption. That’s how you learn to push the limit in all areas. The same goes for cooling. I can open an extra panel to be more safe, or manage a little more during the race depending on the circumstances. Every extra kilo, every degree less than necessary, costs three cents and so in total you can end up giving up a tenth.”