Qualifying and race: two different stories

There is a mixture of bitterness and satisfaction in the house Ferrari at the end of Baku Saturdaywhich opened with the pole position of Charles Leclerc in the first shootout qualifying in the history of F1 but finished with the 2nd place of the Monegasque driver in the Sprint. Despite achieving its first podium of the season, the SF-23 suffered particularly not only from tire degradation, but also from Red Bull’s higher race pace. Two aspects that have also been confirmed by Frederic VasseurTeam Principal of the Scuderia di Maranello.

The challenges of the race

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 at the end of the Sprint race, which also closed with Carlos Sainz’s 5th place, the French engineer explained what were the major problems he experienced during the test: “We pushed more than we expected in the opening laps to keep up with Perez – he has declared – but we need to understand where we can improve by tomorrow why it will be another story, with at least two stints and different compounds, but we’ll try again. It will be different to today because we will use different compounds on a track with different temperatures, and we will also have to play with strategy. Degradation can hurt you more when you’re behind a car, while when you have clean air you can go better, and Carlos proved it. We didn’t have a long stint in free practice on Friday, doing three or four consecutive laps, and it’s also true that we didn’t test the tires at all medium. We only did it today, but it was there right tire for a short stint. We have confidence for tomorrow, but it will be another challenge. Already in Melbourne the pace had improved, even if we weren’t able to score points. the pace was good in qualifying and it wasn’t bad for Carlos in the raceand now we need to put everything together and score points”.

Red Bull ‘spacey’

For Vasseur, therefore, there is the potential to be able to improve in view of tomorrow’s race, even if Ferrari will have to deal with a strong point in the Red Bull which particularly impressed the Team Principal of Red: “Tomorrow I think we will be more competitive than we were in Melbourne – he continued – the pace is there, we took pole and made progress compared to Sakhir and Gedda. We were ahead of Red Bull in qualifying, but in the race it will be a challenge because they I’m ahead with top speedwhich is crucial here. When Perez opened the DRS it was a space rocket, and in a race like this it is crucial. Tomorrow we will have another opportunity, with different compounds and strategies, and we will be in the fight”.

The opinion on parc ferme

In conclusion, Vasseur expressed an opinion on the new format, focusing in particular on the regime closed park: “If there was a change to the parc ferme regulation, the car could be prepared for qualifying and for the race, but it would be very expensive, and we have to keep an eye on the costs – he added – however, it is also true that parc ferme makes you keep the same car until Sunday, but I think that the problem today was more about tire management. We have to improve there, especially in the first laps. I haven’t talked to the riders yet, but we’re fighting and that’s the most important thing. Baku is not the most ideal circuit for us for top speed, but we will try.”