Vasseur, there are no more alibis

«Thanks for coming, merry Christmas, sorry but I have to go now»: Frederic Vasseur, in a black t-shirt with short sleeves, leaves the Ferrari world press conference after a toast made when there was still a “Rossini beef fillet” on the table. He smiles and disappears through the door of the new hospitality structure inside the Fiorano track. He is in a hurry, they are waiting for him for a meeting in which we will obviously talk about the 2024 season, the season of redemption as they say every year these days, to erase the bitterness of the season ended and open a minimum of hope for the one to come. A consolidated yet stale habit, dreaming of a world championship that has not been seen in Maranello since the prehistory of 2007when Saint Raikkonen was there.

But it's not a question of the pilots. She never was. Ferrari has burned champions like Vettel, Alonso and many others, including (so far) Leclerc and Sainz, certainly not due to the limitations of those who drove the cars, but rather due to the weaknesses of its own organizational structure. And plenty of managers have sacrificed themselves on the altar of these shortcomings, the last of which was Mattia Binotto. Now it's Frederic's turn Vasseur bring out their qualities and bring the Cavallino back to success. John Elkann gave him carte blanche to hire technicians and remodel the imposing structure in which a thousand men work, almost all of the highest quality.

A year of study with a car that didn't belong to him, but now there are no more alibis. Can you do it, Vasseur? Why not? He has everything and Ferrari has more than anyone, so it's just up to him to show how good he is. The basics are there: Fred has experience, he knows the environment, he knows how to navigate the political intricacies better than others, he knows more than anyone the strengths and weaknesses of every driver, especially Leclerc who he had with him when he was still a child and played with racing cars. The only doubt is whether he understood equally well that laboratory of psychoanalytic studies which has always been the Ferrari Sports Management, as Michael Mann's film just released in cinemas also fully shows.

Internal enemies

Binotto's Ferrari already had what it takes to win, like Vasseur's today. But the ancient problem is that – unresolved – of a different positioning of men in the field, or rather of an appropriate attribution of roles and tasks, opening the door wide to those who, behind the scenes, work for themselves and sow poison in the corridors. Jean Todt made a clean sweep by sowing terror and hatred but it took him years to get to the bottom of it and begin a cycle of total domination. Binotto was probably too slow and kind in moving in this direction and in the end he paid for the issue of the engines blocked by the FIA.

The dilemma of the moment is whether Vasseur has deciphered who his friends are and who his well-disguised enemies are. A couple of moves from him tell us no, maybe over time he will understand. In the meantime “there are new arrivals whose name or destination I will not say» which will implement the weak areas. Routine without headlines. And on this side, Vasseur is right to reiterate his trust in many excellent technicians, starting with the director Enrico Cardile and the engine manager Enrico Gualtieri with their close collaborators. According to him, in fact, it was crucial to have created a different mentality internally, more analytical when the bowls are still and more aggressive on the track «where you don't have to be afraid of accidents». And he cites the last part of the season, the one in which Ferrari gave its best, as an example to follow.

It's time for facts

Those who wanted sensational news and bombastic proclamations were therefore disappointed. Vasseur said that Ferrari does not need other revolutions but solid continuity as a weapon to re-emerge, countering the nightmare of Max Verstappen and Red Bull. And the new car, which will be seen on February 13th («I'm not superstitious!»)? It promises to be 95% new and was born with the certainty that the weak points of the SF23 will no longer exist «but then the comparison with others will tell us how competitive we will be».

The rest of the meeting with Vasseur was characterized by an amiable conversation about hot air, with him keen to underline how he now knows the system, the team and the path to bring the Cavallino back to the top. He left before the lunch with the 40 chosen people (and some regrettable absence of weight) ended, but if he had also stayed for the panettone – and it would have been an appreciable gesture – he would not have added a comma more. Because Fred has understood that, for his survival and his credibility, only facts are needed now.