Vasseur rejects Andretti's entry

While the talks between Andretti and the FOM they move forward with the hope of the family of Big Foot to arrive in Formula 1 from 2025, the teams continue to defend the status quo. In the end the reasoning of the F1 teams is simple: “We built this success, we benefit from it and we don't want less money because someone wants to jump on the bandwagon“, this is in short the mechanism that leads teams to counteract any potential entry. Among the most decisive, from this point of view, is the Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseurwho explained his no to Andretti.

Vasseur's words

“Regardless of the format, organization and rules, with 11 teams we are more exposed than on a grid with ten teams. When you are in a positive situation and the business is growing, everyone is optimistic, but I'm not sure it will stay that way forever“, this is the Frenchman's comment.

“We have to pay close attention. On the one hand, we increase costs at every single meeting. We insert inflation into the budget cap, change the index for inflation, increase the CapEx (the sum that the four weakest teams can spend more to close the gap with the best teams, ed.). And now we want to dilute the revenue even more. It is not easy to manage a company and make forecasts with such frequent changes: we are not learning from the past and that is a big problem“.

A no regardless of the name

It must be said that the teams do not have a particular aversion towards a family that has given so much to motorsport. The no comes from financial issues (the well-known smallest slice of the revenue pie), regardless of who wants to enter: which is why they have repeatedly advised Andretti to buy a team (Alpine) and not to register an 11th team . The Americans, after realizing that no one would be willing to sell, continued on their way, overcoming the first hurdle of the FIA ​​selection notice. The. arrived from the Federation no impediment for their entry, it remains to be seen how the dialogues with the commercial rights holders of the Circus will develop.