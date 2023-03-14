Maranello, revolving doors

In the aftermath of the Bahrain Grand Prix, clearly unsatisfactory for the Ferrariday after day there had been several rumors about some figures in the team’s organization chart who would have preferred to make a step back. If for Gino Rosato And Jonathan Giacobazzi these were elements external to the strictly technical sector, the resignation of the aerodynamicist David Sanchez they struck, because it was an engineer who had been in Maranello for a decade who preferred to return to McLaren, certainly not a winning team at the moment.

And the rumors continue to multiply, given that today’s edition of Sports Courier Talks about Henry Cardile (frame manager) and of Laurent Mekies (sports director), also “Ready to pack your bags” and defined as “the lintels, respectively technical and sporty, of Ferrari”. The Roman newspaper underlined Vasseur’s willingness to keep them, but at the moment there would be no certainties in this regard.

Vasseur talks about the farewells

In recent weeks, Ferrari had not publicly commented on these rumors, which had gradually turned from drafts into a storm. However, he thought about breaking the wall of silence Frederic Vasseurthe team principal, who granted an interview to the French of Auto Hebdotackling the issue head-on and – in fact – confirming it, taking a cue from a question about David Sanchez’s farewell: “It is inevitable. There are people who were very close to Binotto who prefer to leave. I don’t mind. And there are others who may have feared for their future“. What the transalpine manager didn’t like were the many criticisms received after Sakhir: “I struggle to understand why the team became a target after just one game. We are on the right track in the data correlation between the simulation and the track“. In the interview with the journalist Julien Billiot he finally urged the team to remain united: “I asked everyone to stay focused on performance and to find solutions to reliability problems, because the championship is long. Bahrain was obviously negative in some ways, but also positive in others”Vasseur concluded.