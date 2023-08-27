Lights and shadows

The fifth place finish for Carlos Sainz it is the only partially happy note of Ferrari’s Dutch weekend. The Maranello team, at the end of a rather complicated weekend, has in fact experienced several problems on Charles Leclerc’s car, forced to retire after a contact with Oscar Piastri had damaged his SF-23 too heavily. The analysis of this afternoon of Zandvoort is therefore two-sided for the team principal of the red, Frederic Vasseur. The hope for all the fans is that in seven days, on the home track of Monza, we can see different performances.

“Overall it was a chaotic weekend for everyone – commented the number one of the Ferrari wall to the microphones of Sky Sport F at the end of the GP – because the conditions were very difficult. Charles made contact with Piastri at the start and damaged the front wing and then also damaged the bottom, which we couldn’t replace with respect to the wing“. The failure of the #16 to retire, despite an evident slump in performance, was due to the hope for a red flag which, however, only arrived towards the end of the race, due to the bad weather that hit the circuit. “We expected a red flag to be able to change everything Vasseur confirmed. but it didn’t arrive and it was better to stop“.

Grit Sainz, bad luck Leclerc

“Carlos did an excellent first part of the race – continued the red team principal – but in the end we ran out of new tyres. The set of intermediates had already been used in qualifying. He finished fifth and had a great stint, managing to keep Lewis and Norris behind. In these conditions you can always consider that there was the possibility of doing a better job but also of scoring fewer points, so Carlos did a good job.”. Then analyzing the strategies, starting with Leclerc’s controversial first stop during the first lap, for which the mechanics were not prepared, Vasseur confirmed that it was the driver’s ‘call’ that came too late.

“The decision to bring Charles back was late, but even so it went well – wanted to clarify Vasseur – because we lost several seconds in the pits, but I think we still gained more on track by doing that extra lap with the intermediates compared to the dry tyres. The decision was right, even if it was late. This weekend we have seen many ups and downs, but it was like that for everyone during the race as well. We saw completely different paces: Charles was in a position to do a good lap yesterday but he went off the track”.

Towards Monza

And now it’s time to think of the home match in Monzaeagerly awaited by all Italian fans: “The margins are so narrow that you can go from 2nd-3rd place to 10th Vasseur concluded. and this means that in Monza we will have to try to put everything together to do a good job, but it’s not just a question of potential. We have to do our best possible job on the track and in Maranello. Not everything is perfect but we are improving and pushing, we are hiring many people but we know that we have to restructure the system, and the best thing is to keep working in order to get ready for Monza as well“.