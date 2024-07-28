Ferrari clings to the fight for the Constructors

Charles Leclerc He started from pole position today in Belgium, but was overtaken on the track by Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri as well as in the pits by winner George Russell who played the single stop joker.

There Ferrari It was the third force in terms of points collected behind Mercedes and McLaren and Red Bull is 64 points behind, a gap that cannot be bridged, provided it can catch up with McLaren in terms of performance.

The team principal of the Scuderia di Maranello Frederic Vasseur he commented thus to the microphones of Sky Sports Spa Sunday: “I don’t know if it was the best result, but overall in terms of performance it was a good race. We were all very surprised by the very low degradation of the hards and the very high degradation of the mediums. I think George did a perfect strategy, but in the end we were all close together in 10 seconds, having 4 teams in 10 seconds is something magical for the championship. Everyone had a huge degradation on the mediums, except for the first laps because we were all managing, but when we had to push with the medium set, like Perez in the second stint, after 4-5 laps we came in. The hard compound had zero degradation, but the single stop was too far away for us as a possibility. I would have preferred a one-two rather than finishing fourth, but in terms of performance we found a good pace. Now it’s a matter of a couple of tenths, we need to put it all together from the next race. The bouncing didn’t have a big impact this time, it’s more a question of how you push or how you manage the stint”.