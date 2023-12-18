Vasseur is targeting 2026

How does Red Bull stop? This is what every team asks itself, which also puts commitment, investment and inventiveness into the factory, focusing on planning and talent on and off the track. Since his first day at Ferrari, Frederic Vasseur he tried to restore order in a team that had shown serious creaks under the previous management. After some initial errors, the Frenchman abandoned his proclamations and rolled up his sleeves, getting to work for a competitive Ferrari again. And despite the track saying otherwise (Red Bull winning in 21 out of 22 GPs and in 26 out of 28 races) in Maranello there is confidence in the recovery plan which sees Vasseur as the leader. Charles Leclerc said it, the Frenchman himself confirmed it, who framed 2026 as the key year.

Vasseur's words

“It's an opportunity for everyone to break this cycle. Formula 1 is made up of cycles, as the last 25 years have shown. Changing regulations is often an opportunity to stop them“, these are his words during the Christmas lunch with journalists regarding 2026, the year in which F1 will revolutionize power units.

“We are quite timid on regulations now. We know more or less where we will be with the engine and energy management. Now we have to adapt the frame part. At the same time, however, we tend to postpone the regulations because we wouldn't want someone to start working on them now. This is why last week we decided to postpone the aerodynamic tests to January 2025 and the technical tests on the 2026 cars to June 2024: someone could have decided not to develop any more for the next two years and concentrate everything on 2026. At least the chassis part will be published though and we will have time to work on it”.

“The biggest issue is 2026. We need to prepare robust regulations, working together with the FIA's technical department. Today the business is much more sustainable, thanks to the budget cap and the distribution of rewards. For Formula 1, they are guarantees of stability for the future: for the Concorde Agreement, we are now in a much better situation than 4-5 years ago. Before Covid, four or five teams were on the verge of bankruptcy“, he concluded. “We can then discuss technical and sporting regulations but these are marginal aspects that will not impact the Formula 1 business. I am not sure that without financial regulations we would have been able to attract Audi and new investors. We are on the right track. Now we must all work together and with serenity”.