If on the one hand Formula 1 attracts more and more the interest of the public and investors, on the other the drivers, who fortunately remain the most important protagonists of the show, are always 20. A skimming at the entrance that reinforces the nature of Formula 1 like the crème of world motorsport, but which could discourage the arrival of external capital. The new 2026 engine regulation only partially solves this problem: Audi And Porsche they will enter the Circus but only as suppliers of power units, this means that for now the teams remain ten. And getting in is not easy, even for whom – how Andretti – is willing to pay the admission fee of $ 200 million.

According to Frederic Vasseurteam principal of Alfa Romeo, Formula 1 should allow the entry of new teams only if they give prestige and produce the power units: “When we talked about the 11th team three years ago, we took the example of Porsche and said to ourselves: ‘Does it make sense for us to open the door?’ In that case, yes, why Porsche would add enormous value to the paddock and be another engine manufacturer. That’s why we started saying we could open the door“, These are the statements of the Frenchman according to what he reported Racer. “There is nothing personal with Andretti (who attempted the climb to Sauber in 2021, without succeeding, ed)but I don’t know what sense it makes to add a team that does the same things as the others without giving great added value. Is it a US team? I don’t think the added value of a team is its nationality. Also, even if a team were added in two or three years, we wouldn’t know what the situation would be. If we had enlarged the Circus two or three years ago, I believe that two or three teams would have collapsed now: if one active falls, a domino effect on the others“.