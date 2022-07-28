Murder Vassallo, the “mayor-fisherman” nine suspects: also a colonel of the carabinieri

Investigations into the murder of Angelo Vassallomayor of Pollica-Acciaroli (Salerno), which took place on September 5 12 years ago. The Ros of Rome and Salerno, by mandate of the district management anti-mafia have carried out the decrees against nine suspects for murder and criminal association aimed at the trafficking of drug.

The investigations focus on the fact that the death of the mayor is linked to his willingness to report a drug trafficking that had a power station in the port of Acciaroli.

The ‘mayor-fisherman’ to whom we owe the tourist take-off of that area of Cilentowas confronted by a hitman on his way home by car and shot to the head.

The colonel of the carabinieri, Fabio Cagnazzoat the time of the facts in service a Cisterna Castle and on holiday in Acciaroli, is among the 9 suspects by the Salerno prosecutor’s office for the murder of Angelo Vassallo. According to what l‘AGIhis home in Frosinone was searched. Cagnazzo he had already been investigated in the past, but then his position was filed as requested by the Salerno prosecutors themselves. The officer acquired video from the surveillance cameras of the Cilento port a few hours after the crime, a circumstance that the officer has always justified with the need to safeguard the images, but which at this stage is considered as an element against he. Cagnazzo himself was among the first to arrive at the crime scene.

The former carabiniere is also investigated Lazzaro Cioffirecently convicted in the first instance for his dealings with the drug traffickers of the Green Park of Caivano, whose name had already leaked as linked to the Salerno investigation. Cioffi was in charge of the special team reporting directly to the commander of the investigative unit of Castello di Cisterna, Cagnazzo in fact, engaged in the most important Camorra investigations in the province of Naples.

