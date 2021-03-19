Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The contract of Spaniard Lucas Vásquez expires at the end of this season, and the Real Madrid administration has not yet moved in the matter of renewing him. Rather, the newspapers “Marca” and “AS” went on to say that there is talk about seeking to contract with Jorge de Frutos (24 years). Levante player, who was a former player in the Royal Club reserve, known as “Lucastia”, and plays in the second division.

The two newspapers reported that there is a tendency for more than one player to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, as Sergio Ramos, captain of the team, and Luka Modric have not yet been settled, and there is also a strong talk about the possibility of Lucas Vásquez leaving in the “summer mercato”.

The two newspapers indicated that Frutos is the son of Real Madrid from a young age, and one of the players that Zinedine Zidane had previously trained as a youngster, when the French was coach of the “reserve”, and that Frutos is able to play in all positions on the right side in defense, attack and in the middle, and he can fill the void that will leave him. Vasquez in the event of his departure.

The same sources said that Vásquez plays an influential role in the team this season, and has participated in 21 matches, during which he scored 3 goals, and made 5 other goals, and his departure means that Real Madrid lost the player very useful to the team.

The negotiations of Vásquez’s agent with the “Merengue” management were unsuccessful, after he requested the renewal of his client’s contract for a period of 4 years and a salary increase of 15%, while the club wanted the contract period to not exceed 3 years, with a salary cut of 10%.

The same sources indicated that the management of the royal club was active in the direction of recovering Jorge de Frutos from Levante, and sold him to this club last summer, for two million euros, where he starred there, scored 3 goals, and made 7 other goals, which is the third best pass for the ball in the «Liga. », The Real has the right to buy it back from Levante at the end of the season.