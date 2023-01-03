In 2016-17, when he was 18, he participated in the Viareggio Tournament with Cortuluà, then learned Italian and has now signed with the Via Aldo Rossi club until 2026

First words as a Milan player for Devis Vasquez. Interviewed by MilanTv, the Colombian goalkeeper did not hide his satisfaction with the signing of the contract that will bind him to the AC Milan club until 2026: “I’m happy with this new adventure – he said – because Milan are a great team. It’s a dream playing in Italy with this shirt. Truly incredible: I wanted with all my heart to come to Serie A and be registered for a club like Milan. As soon as they told me there was this possibility, I didn’t have the slightest doubt.”

VIAREGGIO TOURNAMENT — Our country was in his destiny given that in the 2016-17 season, when he was 18, he took part in the Viareggio tournament with Cortuluà: “I fell in love with Italy on that occasion, so much so that I then returned “I learned to speak Italian well by listening to music and reading on the internet, without the help of any teacher. When I returned to Colombia, my goal became to play in your league one day”. See also Super league, Leal and Nimir to applause: Modena flies to Padua

FEATURES — Vasquez then spoke about his characteristics: “On the pitch I’m very aggressive, very concentrated as a goalkeeper should be: I feel like a leader and I try to help my teammates. In everyday life, when I get familiar with people , I’m more relaxed, but at the beginning I’m a bit on my own. My compatriot Yepes? He was a leader in the Colombian national team and we always remember him for what he did and worked in his career. Talent alone is not enough. That’s my philosophy.” He took the number 77 shirt: “Because a person very close to me asked me and I accepted. He gave me a lot of trust and I wanted to repay him with this choice”.

