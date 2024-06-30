Phoenix, United States.- Asked if the large Mexican fans are playing against the Tricolor, defender Johan Vásquez asked the people for full support for the match against Ecuador, in which Mexico is playing for a place in the Quarterfinals of the Copa América.

“The pressure will always be there, we want to win, give the victory to our people, instead of responding to that I would like to open myself up and ask people to support us, that maybe players, staff, come and go from the National Team, but the country, the shield and the shirt will always be there, let them do it for that reason.

“We will try to leave everything on the field, we know that in soccer sometimes there are situations that work against you or things that can happen, the message is that we will leave everything on the field,” he promised.

Whenever the result gets complicated, people respond with homophobic shouts, for which several games have been temporarily suspended.

Vásquez knows that not only Jaime Lozano is under the scrutiny of public opinion.

“What are we at stake? Many times Jaime (Lozano) also gets out of hand a lot and at the end of the day we are the ones who play, I think it is an even issue where we are the ones who play, the ones who fail, the ones who “We make mistakes and those of us who succeed, I do believe that we have to be self-critical, it is a process, but also be aware that our goal is the World Cup, it is two years away, it goes by very quickly,” he commented.

The Genoa defender is oblivious to the negative surroundings of the Tricolor.

“Jaime mentioned something very important: sometimes when you are young or lack a bit of experience, you can break down or be caught up in rumors. With the little experience I have accumulated, those who you know can contribute should know how to listen, and not be closed-minded, but we cannot be listening to what is said outside, we have to work.

“We cannot live with the uncertainty of what will happen tomorrow. It happened to me in Europe. What happens if I lose? You are not happy and you don’t live day to day,” he said.