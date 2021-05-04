People’s Artist of the Russian Federation Irina Kupchenko, widow of People’s Artist of the USSR, Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation Vasily Lanovoy, joined the Immortal Regiment Online campaign. She posted a portrait of her late husband in an online procession.

“The work of his whole life, and his work, and most importantly, his conscience, was the protection of the memory of the dead, the feat of the country and its heroes,” Kupchenko said.

Also “Immortal Regiment Online” was supported by the People’s Artist of Russia, singer Oleg Gazmanov, theater and film actor Igor Petrenko, as well as singer Polina Gagarina.

Earlier, on April 19, Elena Tsunaeva, co-chair of the Central Headquarters of the Immortal Regiment of Russia movement, announced that on May 9 the action would be held online. At the same time, she expressed hope that the event will take place on June 24 in the traditional format.

Tsunaeva also noted that each subject will have its own stream of broadcasting the event. The march, she said, will be broadcast not only on city television and media spheres, but also on city screens.

In turn, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the format of the Immortal Regiment this year will depend on the epidemiological situation.

People’s Artist of the USSR Vasily Lanovoy died on January 28. In early January, he and Kupchenko were hospitalized with coronavirus. The actor was 87 years old.