People’s Artist of the USSR Vasily Lanovoy was connected to an artificial lung ventilation (ALV) device, he is in intensive care. Reported by TelegramMash Channel on Thursday 28 January.

It is noted that the condition of the 87-year-old actor has deteriorated sharply, while in recent days he was given four tests for coronavirus, which showed a negative result. Lanovoy has been in the hospital since early January.

On January 8, it was reported that Lanovoy was on the mend.

Lanovoy and his wife Irina Kupchenko contracted the coronavirus on January 2. Despite the normal state of health, the doctors decided to hospitalize the actor because of his age. He was diagnosed with 5% lung damage and was diagnosed with pneumonia.