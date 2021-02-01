People’s Artist of the USSR Vasily Lanovoy was buried at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow, reports Interfax…

In the morning, a farewell ceremony for the artist was held at the Vakhtangov Theater. His fans, officials and artist, cultural figures came to say goodbye to him.

We will remind, Lanovoy died on January 28 at the 88th year of life from complications caused by coronavirus. The artist has been in the hospital with COVID-19 since January 2.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, members of the Federation Council and many famous artists expressed their condolences in connection with the death of Lanovoy.

Lanovoy was born on January 16, 1934 in Moscow. From 1957 he served at the Vakhtangov Theater. Lanovoy is the owner of high state and public awards. In December 2020, he was awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Moscow.