Russian actor Vasily Lanovoy experienced clinical death. This was announced on Thursday, January 28, by Baza in its Telegram-channel.

Due to complications caused by the coronavirus, the People’s Artist of the USSR has been in the hospital for several weeks. Doctors assess the condition of the 87-year-old actor as extremely serious.

Earlier on Thursday, it became known that Lanovoy was connected to a ventilator and transferred to intensive care. His condition deteriorated sharply, although a day ago, doctors claimed that it was stable. Over the past few days, the artist underwent four tests for COVID-19.

On January 2, it was reported that Vasily Lanovoy and his wife, actress Irina Kupchenko, contracted the coronavirus. The actor felt fine, but due to his age they decided to hospitalize him. The artist’s spokeswoman Antonina Zhuravleva said that he had only 5 percent of his lungs affected and he would be discharged in a few days.