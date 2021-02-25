People’s Artist of the USSR Vasily Lanovoy before his death was the victim of a swindler. This was announced to “Komsomolskaya Pravda” by a friend of the actor, director Vyacheslav Motsardo.

According to the director, at first the woman declared that she represented the government, then she proclaimed herself the director of the artist. Mozardo noted that the fraudster began to organize performances for the actor, and he participated in them, even if he did not want it. For concerts, the entrepreneur received grants and sponsorship funds.

Lanovoy’s friend suggested that the actor could have contracted a coronavirus infection while performing on tour in the midst of a pandemic. “In 2015, Vasily Semenovich mentioned that he was dragged into the Army and Culture. An organization with exactly the same name has existed for a long time under the Ministry of Defense. Why and who needed to create another one, I have no idea. There was a moment when Vasily Semenovich suspected that he was being fooled, ”the director said in an interview. Mozardo stressed that the folk artsite went on stage without a mask. After the concerts, he was asked to take general photographs and sign posters.

People’s Artist of the USSR, theater and film actor Vasily Lanovoy passed away on January 28 of this year. The cause of death was complications caused by coronavirus infection.