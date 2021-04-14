Former footballer of the Moscow football club CSKA Vasily Berezutsky, who has been a member of the team’s coaching staff since August 2020, has decided to leave his post. This was reported on Wednesday, April 14, at website club.

“The legendary army defender, who has been a member of the coaching staff of the red and blue since August last year, has decided to leave PFC CSKA. We wish Vasily Vladimirovich success in his future coaching career. Our club does not say goodbye to him, but only says “goodbye”, – the text says.

According to Berezutsky himself, he needs to “get out of the comfort zone and move on,” according to the city news agency “Moscow“.

“It is very difficult to leave the club to which you gave most of your life. Where every player, employee and fan became family. But in order to develop further and get the necessary practice, you sometimes need to make difficult decisions for yourself, leave your comfort zone and move on, ”he said.

Berezutsky also said that Viktor Mikhailovich Goncharenko, who is currently the head of Krasnodar, turned to him with a request to help him at his new place of work. RT…

Berezutsky, along with his brother Alexei, played for CSKA from 2002 to 2018. As part of the army club, Berezutsky became the six-time champion of Russia, multiple winner of the Cup and Super Cup of Russia, winner of the 2004/05 UEFA Cup.