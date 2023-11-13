Footballer Vasily Berezutsky called on Russian athletes to leave the country

Former defender of the Russian national team and CSKA Moscow Vasily Berezutsky in an interview YouTube-journalist Nobel Arustamyan’s channel called on Russian athletes to leave the country.

The athlete said that if athletes want to achieve something at a high level, they should leave. “The athlete spent 15, 20 years training. And now they tell him: you can’t do this, you can’t do that. We must go anywhere if there is such an opportunity,” he thought. At the same time, Berezutsky emphasized that you can stay in Russia to earn money.

As a player, Vasily Berezutsky played 376 matches for the Army team and scored nine goals. Together with the team, he won the Russian Championship six times, won the National Cup seven times and won the UEFA Cup in 2005.

In September, the head coach of the Russian national team, Valery Karpin, called on Russian players to leave for European clubs. He noted that he advised football players to try themselves outside the Russian Premier League many times. The coach added that he feels the difference between the level of the national team players who play in Europe and those who remain at home.