Erika montoya

/ 06.27.2021 01:04:16

Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko returned to clear the doubts.

Former pound-for-pound king and three-division world champion he struck down Masayoshi Nakatani in the main event Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Lomachenko – who improved to 15-2, 11 KOs – faced a pinch of adversity when a header opened a cut in the first round, but that would be his only problem during combat.

One-sided inclined, Lomachenko abused the resistance of Nakatani’s jaw who added his second professional disaster.

In the fifth round, Lomachenko dropped Nakatani with a combination and proceeded to strike wildly his Japanese opponent. The end came in the ninth round when referee Celestino Ruiz called for an end to the punishment.

Lomachenko now sets his sights on a rematch with Teofimo López, who surpassed it last October in Las Vegas.

“I am happy because I won. All the strategies we developed with my team worked. I reached all my goals. I won and now I am back to normal. Everyone saw how I won this fight, and everyone is waiting for a rematch with López, so let’s do a rematch, “said the Ukrainian who will have to wait for López to fulfill his mandatory defense against Australian George Kambosos Jr. who had to be postponed by Teofimo’s positive for COVID.

MGC