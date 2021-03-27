Mohammed Al Balushi (Al Ain)

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the largest healthcare network in the United Arab Emirates, and by organizing Tawam Hospital, one of its facilities, hypothetically, hosted its fourth vascular conference on March 25 and 26, 2021, and the annual conference brought together 40 internationally known surgeons and consultants from All over the United States of America, Canada, Europe and the Middle East to explore how best the community can adapt to today’s challenging times, and to continue to provide the latest diagnostic capabilities and care for patients with vascular disease.

Since its launch, the “SEHA” vascular conference has served as an interactive forum to raise awareness and continue discussions on vascular technology, angiography, medicine, and nursing. In its session this year, it focused on how different types of vascular diseases emerge, and how to prevent their progress and complications, and fruitful discussions took place. On the risks and benefits of many non-invasive and surgical options for treating vascular diseases, he also sheds light on new developments and techniques in the field of vascular surgery.

Through a series of lectures, interactive sessions, one-on-one case studies, and workshops, more than 1,000 participants from 56 countries partnered with thought leaders, innovators and their peers to discuss the latest ideas related to the latest procedures, technologies, and experiences.

Prof. Muhammad Bajunaid, conference chairperson, consultant and vascular surgeon and clinical leader in the SEHA transformation process, said that vascular diseases and conditions often represent a challenging challenge and require a multidisciplinary team, with appropriate resources and infrastructure, and represent enabling global exchange of knowledge and best practices. An essential step to address the emerging challenges in the field of vascular care. The annual vascular conference is a true reflection of SEHA’s mission to provide health care services at the global level through the most advanced diagnostic techniques and systems, while ensuring the availability of the latest information and technologies to treat vascular diseases and mitigate their effects. And improving patient care for health care providers globally.

And the «Seha» vascular conference is accredited by the Department of Continuing Medical Education in the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.