The lack of modern diagnostic technologies to carry out one accurate diagnosis of coronary artery disease and peripheral arterial disease it is a significant problem for almost half (48%) of Italian doctors, a figure significantly higher than the global average (26%). Health administrators say they are more optimistic: only 20% believe that the lack of standardized technologies is an obstacle to the diagnosis of vascular disease. These are some of the results of the Beyond Intervention survey, a multi-year global research program promoted by Abbott and designed to examine the experience of people living with vascular disease from the point of view of a sample of patients, doctors and health administrators from 13 countries in the world, including Italy.

“It is necessary allocate resources to technology and innovation – comments Giovanni Esposito, president of the Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology (Gise) – by appropriately exploiting the non-invasive diagnostic-therapeutic options available today, bringing home a healthier patient in a shorter time, such as technological devices for telemedicine, advanced imaging tools and diagnostic technologies that incorporate artificial intelligence and big data analytics. Gisa strongly supports the adoption of technological innovation in clinical practice and the need to reduce the inhomogeneities of access that still exist “.

Peripheral arterial disease – explains a widespread note from Abbott – is a chronic disease of the circulatory system characterized by the reduction of the blood supply to the arteries of the upper limbs and especially of the lower limbs. If left untreated, it can lead to limb amputation and sometimes death. There are an estimated 200 million people worldwide with peripheral arterial disease. Beyond Intervention research shows that patients with peripheral arterial disease perceive they have a much more challenging care experience, see more doctors, and are more likely to receive ineffective treatment than patients with coronary heart disease.

Abbott – underlines the company – is addressing many of the problems that emerged from the Beyond Intervention survey through the development of innovative and customized technologies, such as a new therapy for the treatment of peripheral arterial disease currently in clinical trials. In the Life-Btk study, the group enrolled a diverse and representative sample of communities that are generally underrepresented in clinical trials for the treatment of peripheral arterial disease to ensure that the products meet the needs of patients who need them most.