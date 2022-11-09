Only 4 out of 10 patients are satisfied with how their vascular disease was diagnosed, e half acknowledge that they have underestimated symptoms and alarm bells. These are the main findings of ‘Beyond Intervention’, a multi-year global research program promoted by Abbott and designed to examine the experience of people living with vascular disease from the perspective of a sample of patients, doctors and health administrators from 13 countries. in the world, including Italy. The analysis focuses on the challenges doctors and patients encounter during the early stages of the care journey – explains Abbott in a note – uncovering new opportunities for health systems and hospitals to harness technology, break down existing barriers and improve health. patient care.

“The Beyond Intervention survey – says Giovanna Baldo, General Manager, Abbott Vascular – shows that patients, doctors and healthcare administrators indicate that greater use of innovative and personalized technologies could go a long way in the transition to more patient-centered care and fill the gap in cardiovascular care, particularly in peripheral arterial disease. Abbott is addressing many of the issues raised by the survey. “

Beyond Intervention results identify different areas for improvement, but also differences in how patients and healthcare professionals perceive the effectiveness of the care delivered. “The latest data from Beyond Intervention reveal diverging points of view on the patient’s care experience and on the impact of inequalities in the care pathway – observes Giovanni Esposito, president of the Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology (Gise) – This survey confirms the need for exploit advanced technologies that can improve the ability to make a diagnosis as soon as possible and improve clinical outcomes “.

According to the survey, only 39% of the Italian patients interviewed are satisfied with how the diagnosis of their vascular disease was made. Similarly, only 4 out of 10 doctors believe that the patient experience was ideal, while Italian health administrators are much more optimistic: even 85% consider it ideal, compared to 64% of the global average.

81% of Italian healthcare professionals interviewed think that the greatest barrier to an accurate diagnosis is the patient’s lack of awareness of symptoms. Half (51%) of patients also recognize that they have underestimated their symptoms and alarm bells.

Finally, one in 4 Italian patients feel that their doctors do not communicate enough with each other, as well as about half of the Italian doctors (44%) and health administrators (55%) interviewed believe that coordination between specialists and general practitioners is insufficient. .