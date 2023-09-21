Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/21/2023 – 23:47

Pushed by their passionate fans, Vasco defeated bottom side Coritiba 5-1, on Thursday night (21) at the São Januário stadium. This is Cruzmaltino’s second consecutive victory in the competition, after a 4-2 victory over Fluminense last Saturday (16).

I’M VASCO DA GAMA, MY GOODNESS!

CHAMPION OF LAND AND SEA! ! ⚽⚽ Vegetti

⚽ Zé Gabriel

⚽ Rossi

⚽ Gabriel Pec : Leandro Amorim | #Vasco da Gama pic.twitter.com/worHf8SYyC — Vasco da Gama (@VascodaGama) September 21, 2023

Needing points to gain momentum in the fight to leave the relegation zone (Cruzmaltino occupies 18th place with 23 points), Vasco had an important ally, its fans, who were able to once again watch a match in São Januário for the first time since June 23, one day after the game against Goiás, which ended in great confusion that led to the closure of the venue.

And Vasco did not disappoint their fans, who celebrated for the first time in the night after just 8 minutes. Rossi raised the ball in the area and midfielder Zé Gabriel didn’t forgive it. Cruzmaltino expanded even before the break. In the 33rd minute Rossi only had the job of pushing the ball into the goal after a good offensive plan.

The team from São Januário continued to dominate the confrontation in the final stage, and counted on the Argentinian Vegetti’s eye for goal to score twice, in the 4th minute and in the 17th. Sebastián Gómez also scored the honorary goal for the visitors in the 34th, but Gabriel Pec gave final figures to the confrontation a minute later.

Grêmio wins at home

Another team to win at home was Grêmio, who thanks to a goal from João Pedro beat Palmeiras 1-0 in Porto Alegre. The victory took the Gauchos to 43 points, in 3rd place, one behind Verdão, who has one more point.

Game over: #Guild 1×0 Palmeiras

With a goal from João Pedro in the 1st half and one player less for most of the second half, we beat the Palmeiras team here at the Arena and remain in the G4 of the #Brazilian2023! THE GREMISTADA CAUSES A SEISMIC SHOCK IN THE ARENAAAA! #GRExPAL pic.twitter.com/JtikV8BENg — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) September 22, 2023

Hurricane Triumph

Playing at Arena da Baixada, Athletico-PR beat Internacional 2-1. Playing at home, Furacão opened the scoring with Erick in the 23rd minute of the first half. But ten minutes later Carlos de Pena left everything the same. At the end of the match, Cannobio crossed for Alex Santana, who guaranteed the victory for the Gauchos.

The victory took Athletico-PR to 6th place in the standings with 40 points. Placed remained with 29 points, in 12th position.