MO: VASCO ROSSI, 'I DON'T TAKE A SIDE LIKE AT A FOOTBALL MATCH, I REBEL AGAINST THE DESTRUCTION OF ISRAEL'

“I refuse to take sides as if it were a football match, Israel versus Palestine. The Jews, after what they have suffered, have the right to a state. 'Free Palestine' is a beautiful slogan, for beautiful souls; but if it involves the destruction of the State of Israel, then it would be more honest to say so. AND I rebel against the destruction of Israel.” He explains it Vasco Rossi in a long interview with 'Corriere della Sera'.

“I read superficial things, in which I don't recognize myself; I am simple, not easy – underlines Vasco – They called me a Zionist, but I don't even know what that means. I know that if I liked 'Free Palestine' everyone would love me; but I'm not like that. If I wanted to please everyone, I wouldn't have written 'There are those who say no' or 'You shoot them'. This obviously does not stop me from mourning the civilian victims of Gaza, and from criticizing the bombings of Netanyahu, who is also a kind of fascist.”

he never liked lounge revolutionaries, explains the singer; “Never. I remember those of Potere Operaio: they were all students; in the afternoon they played revolution, in the evening they went back to their mother for dinner. At seventeen you want to change the world: I too believed in it, I too tried. Then I understood that before changing the world I had to change myself. Instead of destroying the system, I had to create my own system. Then of course I respect the kids who take to the streets.”

MUSIC: VASCO ROSSI AND THE PRISON, 'I HATED BY THE CONVENTIVE PEOPLE, I WAS THE SCAPEGOAT IN THE EARLY 80's'

“I could go three days without sleeping, thanks to the amphetamines. Then I realized that amphetamines are dangerous. I experienced my psyche, I entered my mind, I took a journey inside my consciousness. I have tried almost all drugs, except heroin. Putting heroin on the same level as marijuana is criminal, because this way the kids convince themselves that they are equal, and if the drug dealer doesn't have one, then they can buy the other…”. Vasco recounts when he ended up in prison: “Five days of isolation. Endless days, very long minutes. It never went away. I tried to sleep, I woke up thinking I had had a bad dream; I finally realized that it was all true. Then another 17 days in prison. Only De André came to visit me, with Dori. Pannella sent a telegram. It was an opportunity to reset myself. I detoxed on my own, without needing to go to community. After prison I returned home to Zocca and didn't leave for eight months. Without amphetamines I couldn't get out of bed. And many were happy.”

“I was also very hated – says the singer-songwriter – by the respectable, by the right-thinking. They spat on me in the street. I was the drug addict. The scapegoat of the early 80s. The person directly responsible for the spread of drugs because, according to them, my songs encouraged drug use. And for decades they have thrown it in my face, something that only happens in Italy: no one would dare to treat Paul McCartney or Keith Richards like a drug addict.”

TRACTORS: VASCO ROSSI, 'FARMERS ARE RIGHT'

“I was in Los Angeles, my mother asked me for my opinion on the farmers in revolt. They too are right. The important thing is to find a common reason. Get together, negotiate.” Vasco explains. “I was born after the war, my generation had the illusion that the wars were over. Instead now they are knocking on our door. And we end up threatening nuclear war, as has never been done in the past.” says Vasco, according to whom “Putin is a warmongering dictator who must be stopped. By supporting Ukraine, but also by starting a negotiation that will put an end to the massacres”, he explains.