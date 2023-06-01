Genoa – “Dear Don Nicolò, they tell me that everyone loves you here in Rimini, that you are a priest, a man… a sea Bishop, you too navigate among man’s weaknesses, you too, like Don Gallo, build bridges, not walls. For me, Rimini is like being at home, I’ve always had a good time there. Welcome, welcome, welcome, dear Don Nicolò.. and thanks for the tu”. This is how Vasco Rossi replies to the bishop of Rimini, Nicolò Anselmi (formerly auxiliary bishop in Genoa) who had written him a letter, in view of the show, asking him to encourage young people to be generous.

“I was very pleased with your words so full of humanity – writes Vasco – even more light than we have in common De André and Genoa, ‘Creuza de ma”, the seaport that has always welcomed people from all over the world. Which includes, never excludes. Like Emilia Romagna, this fantastic and smiling land, now wounded. But he will get back up. I’m here to bring a little joy, energy, solidarity, my two concerts will be ‘very dedicated’ to this land that I love, I was born there and I know it will rise again. I’m not a great talker, I express myself with songs. My ‘clique’ has become a ‘people’ yes, but always made up of decent people with values, they have dreams. And then the hard clash with reality. I limit myself to telling them what I have learned, that ‘the stars are in the sky, I don’t know dreams, I only know that there are few who come true’. They believe me because they know I’m sincere and I only tell the truth. That reality is less harsh than what one imagines, better to face it, face it. Naturally without ever giving up on ‘a reckless life’, like the stars at the Roxy bar. Woe to stop dreaming”.