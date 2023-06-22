Vasco Rossi comments “slurp” on the photo of Victoria of the Maneskin in a bikini with the colors of Brazil and unleashes the controversy. However, some followers immediately attacked the artist: “she is a girl, you are 70 years old”. The rocker is 71 years old and Victoria De Angelis 23: an age difference for which, according to many Internet users, irony would not be allowed and certain comments out of place. So the classic reactions on the Net started on Instagram.

Vasco commented on Victoria’s photo on Dagospia’s Instagram profile, which shared the photo of the Maneskin bassist. But some fans of the band didn’t take it well. “You are 71, aren’t you ashamed?” wrote a user. “Vasco, but he could be your niece,” underlines another. “Dear Vasco, the time for apples is over”, the followers continue.

Victoria De Angelis was recently paparazzi on vacation in Formentera with her new girlfriend, the model of Brazilian and Dutch origins Luna Passos. The weekly “Chi” immortalized them between kisses and tenderness on the boat while they are in the company of others on Spanish waters. Not only that, it was also Victoria herself who shared some shots on social networks together with the model born in Rio de Janeiro and the face of some campaigns for important brands.