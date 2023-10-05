From San Siro in Milan to the San Nicola stadium in Bari, here are the five summer events

Editorial board

Vasco Rossi has officially confirmed the dates of its highly anticipated Vasco Live Tour 2024. The tour will kick off on June 7 in Milanfollowed by three other concerts in the same city, and then continuing at the San Nicola Stadium Bari on June 25th. Fans of Blasco Fan Club will be able to purchase tickets in advance, as will registered users on My Live Nation. For everyone else, general ticket sales will start from tomorrow 6 October. Here is all the information available, and how to book tickets.

Vasco Rossi Tour 2024: dates of the stages — Vasco Rossi has announced an unmissable tour that will mark his return to the stadiums, with five promising stages unforgettable emotions. After almost four years of absence, the artist will kick off this extraordinary adventure on June 7th on the historic stage San Siro Stadium in Milanand will continue to perform on8, 11 and 12 June in the same location. The grand finale will take place on June 25th at the San Nicola Stadium in Bari. Rimini is a candidate to host the event again zero date of the 2024 tour, and who knows, the rocker might not grant the wish; nothing to do for Bologna and Rome instead. See also Genoa, presented the away kit in the style of the eighties

Here are the dates and locations of Vasco Live Tour 2024 to mark in the diary:

7 June : Milan, San Siro Stadium

: Milan, San Siro Stadium June 8: Milan, San Siro Stadium

Milan, San Siro Stadium June 11th: Milan, San Siro Stadium

Milan, San Siro Stadium June 12th: Milan, San Siro Stadium

Milan, San Siro Stadium June 25: Bari, San Nicola Stadium

How to buy tickets for the Vasco Rossi Tour 2024 — Tickets for Vasco Live 2024 are available from:

October 4 from 12.00 for the Blasco Fan Club

from 12.00 for the Blasco Fan Club October 5 from 12.00 for registered users My Live Nation

from 12.00 for registered users October 6 from 12.00 for all the others, on the TicketOne, Vivaticket and Ticketmaster circuits

ticket prices — With the start of the presale on Ticketone, the ticket prices for Vasco Rossi concerts. There are several options available to fans. The lowest price in Milan is around €49 for a seat in Sector Numbered 7. For those who want a more exclusive experience, there is the option to purchase a ticket in Sector Numbered 2 at cost of €98. For those who demand the highest level of comfort and adrenalinethe highest price is around €104 for a place in sector Numbered 1. See also Possible Liverpool line-up to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final

the ladder — Vasco Rossi’s show everything is still in progress, but some fundamental elements can already be identified. First of all, it’s going to be a loaded show emotions and adrenaline, just like all the unmissable Komandante concerts. The experiences experienced during his performances are so intense that fans are willing to spend days in a tent just to secure a front row seat and enjoy the experience to the fullest. Furthermore, the brand new song is likely to be included in the setlist The mistakes you make, soundtrack of documentary Vasco Rossi – The Survivor of Netflix. The docuseries tells Vasco’s life, his successes, his falls and his rebirths, offering an intimate look at his story, from his childhood in Zocca to his most recent debuts and triumphs. The lineup may also include some great classics as Live, You imagine, Rewind, We are alone, Song and, of course, the inevitable Clear dawn. See also The Via del Silente by bike: 15 stages to discover Cilento