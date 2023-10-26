‘At the bottom there is room’ is going through one of its highest moments after the strong scenes between Benjamín and July that its fans tune in to. The kidnapping that Vasco Rodríguez’s character has plotted, apparently, has gone beyond the screen and has touched the real life of the Peruvian actor. As we can well remember, since episode 331 of the América TV series, things in Las Nuevas Lomas have become quite tense, since after the false death of Diego Montalbán, the kidnapping of ‘Charito’s’ niece occurred.

Given this event within ‘There is room at the bottom’, yesterday, while chapter 333 was ending, Vasco Rodríguez spoke through his stories on his Instagram account, in which he asked his followers to write to him to find out what they think of his performance and everything that has been happening with Benjamin. However, he also made a strong statement.

Did Vasco Rodríguez receive threats after July’s kidnapping scene in ‘AFHS’?

According to what can be seen in Vasco Rodríguez’s Instagram story, the actor said that just as he has received great words from different people for his character’s performance, he also had threats. However, he also added a touch of humor and made the gestures and laughter that everyone now knows about Benjamín in the América TV series.

What happened between Benjamín and July in ‘At the bottom there is room 2023’?

Benjamín decided to kidnap July with the deception that he would accompany her on her birthday, but, upon arrival, the situation changed and the person who was supposedly her boyfriend showed his true face. After telling him that no one else would come to the party, ‘Benja’ decided to forcibly subdue ‘Charito’s’ niece: he told her that he did this because he saw how she looked at and hugged Cristóbal when she attended Diego Montalbán’s wake.

