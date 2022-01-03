After the melancholy season of 2021, Vasco performed again, this Monday (3), at CT Moacyr Barbosa, in Cidade de Deus. And so some mysteries that have been poking around fans’ heads over the past few weeks have finally been revealed.

The club will have a heavily modified squad. After the farewells, at the end of last year, of Léo Jabá, Wálber, Michel, Germán Cano, Andrey, Morato, Marquinhos Gabriel, Zeca, Ernando, Rômulo and Ricardo Graça, Vasco confirmed the departure of more athletes.

The main loss is for Leandro Castán. The defender, captain of the team in previous campaigns, has a contract with the club until the end of 2022, but will not be used, as well as goalkeeper Vanderlei. The two will train at alternative time starting next Wednesday (5). Striker Daniel Amorim has reached the end of his contract and is not part of the plans.

Puppies from Vasco, Caio Lopes and João Pedro will not have their contracts renewed. The athletes had a relationship with the club until the end of January. Another player raised in São Januário, Lucas Santos, is also out and the board is negotiating a contract termination.

Still talking about who came from the base, for now, Vasco does not intend to get rid of Cayo Tenório and Tiago Reis. They must be borrowed this season. Defender Miranda is suspended, preventively, indefinitely, by Conmebol, for doping. The club claims that it made a proposal to extend the contractual relationship, but has not yet received a response from the athlete.

With this, Vasco loses 20 players who were part of the 2021 group and initially has a squad of 23 athletes to start the 2022 season. Of these 23, the newly hired defender Cangá, defensive midfielder Matías Galarza, the full-back Léo Matos and Riquelme, midfielder Nenê and goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues have the new coronavirus (covid-19). Sarrafiore and Weverton are recovering from knee surgeries.

Vasco should announce reinforcements this week. Strikers Raniel (ex-Santos) and Vitinho (ex-Corinthians) can be part of the squad. The club has already signed six times this season: goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues (ex-CSA), defenders Anderson Conceição (ex-Cuiabá) and Luis Cangá (ex-Delfín), left-back Edimar (ex-Bragantino), the defensive midfielder Yuri Lara (ex-CSA) and midfielder Isaque (ex-Grêmio).

