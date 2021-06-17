After Pedro Suárez Vértiz dedicated an emotional message to him highlighting his musical talent, Vasco Madueño responded to the musician with words of thanks.

Guillermo Dávila’s unrecognized Peruvian son mentioned that he does not intend to reconcile with his father on national television. On the contrary, he prefers to stay away from controversy.

Thank you, Pedro Suárez Vértiz, for your words. You actually have to go through this and be on the other side to understand it. The reason for being in the media is because I was summoned by the television program ConSalud Peru to do a lot of social work, which is so necessary in our Peru, ”the 19-year-old wrote on Instagram.

He assured that he does not intend to do a show with the jury of La voz Perú. “The truth, Pedro, I have not come, much less I intend to do a media show, or to receive a hug that could be false on a television program,” he added.

What’s more, clarified that so far he cannot maintain direct communication with Guillermo Dávila , despite the fact that the singer has returned to Peru on several occasions.

“Pedro, I have been waiting for a real communication for 19 years, without third parties or cameras involved. As well as a real commitment from Guillermo Dávila, which I will continue to wait for. Blessings to you and your family ”, concludes Vasco Madueño’s message.

Vasco Madueño responds to Pedro Suárez Vértiz

Guillermo Dávila to his son Vasco Madueño: “Excuse me for all this time”

Singer Guillermo Dávila, after many years, apologized and spoke for the first time about his relationship with his unrecognized son, Vasco Madueño.

“I want to tell you that I was wrong, I waited a long time to make this decision. As human beings we have the ability to learn from our mistakes that end up becoming invaluable experiences ”, begins his announcement.

Guillermo Davila

The Venezuelan singer affirms that, after his arrival in Lima to be part of La voz Perú, he contacted the 19-year-old again to establish a relationship with him.

Vasco Madueño thanks Magaly Medina for giving him a computer

Through your official account Instagram, the 19-year-old expressed his happiness by thanking the television host and the communicator for their support. He assured that the computer will serve him to continue his virtual classes with a better quality, in addition to getting a job in the artistic world.

“Thank you very much, Luciana Olivares and Magaly, for helping me with this computer. I can already meet the technical requirements and demands that I need to study and work. I am very grateful, ”Vasco Madueño is heard saying in the video.

“I am very excited and very grateful to you. I feel very happy for this great help, “added the son of the Venezuelan singer in the publication of the social network.

