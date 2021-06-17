Vasco Madueño showed all his kindness by bringing help to a non-profit organization and even delighted those present by singing “Cariñito”.

The Peruvian son of Guillermo Davila He shared his experience with the NGO Peru Niñez on his official Instagram account and shared funny videos of his little presentation on the spot.

“Today I met this beautiful association,” wrote the young musician when he published a photograph where he is seen arriving at the charity with donations.

In the following clips you can see the baskets he prepared for each of the families affiliated with the aid program and the reaction that people had when they heard him singing the well-known song in its lyrical version.

The short presentation of Vasco Madueño encouraged those present, who did not hesitate to accompany him with a round of clapping.

The young man, who recently received a message from Pedro Suárez Vértiz, danced with a woman who was at the organization’s premises.

Vasco Madueño receives a computer to continue his studies

After his visit to the set of Magaly Medina, the host promised that she would help him get support to acquire a computer and thus be able to continue his musical training. Days later, Vasco Madueño received the gift and thanked the people who sent it to him..

“Thank you very much, Luciana Olivares and Magaly, for helping me with this computer. I can already meet the technical requirements and demands that I need to study and work. I am very grateful. (…) I feel happy for this great help ”, expressed Guillermo Dávila’s son on Instagram.

